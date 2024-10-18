Retail Surge Boosts Market Confidence Amid Chip Stock Rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high, spurred by strong retail sales and optimism in chip stocks led by TSMC's positive forecast. Despite strong performance, questions of market leadership remain, with some sectors lagging as bond yields rise. Earnings season contributes to a positive sentiment.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average celebrated its fourth record close in five sessions, fueled by robust U.S. retail sales and the promising outlook in chip stocks, especially from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). While TSMC's upbeat forecast propelled U.S.-listed shares and boosted AI favorite Nvidia, other leading indexes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, saw little change.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, surpassed profit expectations and predicted increased fourth-quarter revenue due to strong demand for artificial intelligence chips. Further optimism in the sector pushed the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index higher. Economic data supported a positive outlook for the U.S. economy, with retail sales rising 0.4% in September and jobless claims declining, maintaining a potential Federal Reserve rate cut.
While the Dow rose 164.01 points, reaching 43,241.71, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained mostly stable. Nonetheless, questions about market leadership and sector rotation persisted. Investors observed a slow and steady market rally as larger regional banks' strong earnings reports contributed to the movement, despite mixed performances in other sectors like utilities and real estate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
