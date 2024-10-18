Left Menu

Retail Surge Boosts Market Confidence Amid Chip Stock Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record high, spurred by strong retail sales and optimism in chip stocks led by TSMC's positive forecast. Despite strong performance, questions of market leadership remain, with some sectors lagging as bond yields rise. Earnings season contributes to a positive sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:34 IST
Retail Surge Boosts Market Confidence Amid Chip Stock Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average celebrated its fourth record close in five sessions, fueled by robust U.S. retail sales and the promising outlook in chip stocks, especially from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). While TSMC's upbeat forecast propelled U.S.-listed shares and boosted AI favorite Nvidia, other leading indexes, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, saw little change.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, surpassed profit expectations and predicted increased fourth-quarter revenue due to strong demand for artificial intelligence chips. Further optimism in the sector pushed the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index higher. Economic data supported a positive outlook for the U.S. economy, with retail sales rising 0.4% in September and jobless claims declining, maintaining a potential Federal Reserve rate cut.

While the Dow rose 164.01 points, reaching 43,241.71, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained mostly stable. Nonetheless, questions about market leadership and sector rotation persisted. Investors observed a slow and steady market rally as larger regional banks' strong earnings reports contributed to the movement, despite mixed performances in other sectors like utilities and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024