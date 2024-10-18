Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Challenges

World Bank President Ajay Banga highlights India's robust growth rate driven by the domestic market. He emphasizes the need to focus on quality of life improvements like air and water. Efforts are also directed towards transforming growth into jobs and increasing female workforce participation.

Updated: 18-10-2024 06:29 IST
  • United States

India's economic growth rate stands out as a beacon amid global challenges, according to World Bank President Ajay Banga. He noted the significant contribution of India's domestic market to this growth, describing it as a healthy indicator.

Banga commended India's ability to sustain growth levels of six to seven percent in such a challenging environment, attributing this success to various strategic initiatives undertaken by the nation. However, he highlighted the importance of improving quality of life aspects, such as air and water quality.

World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde emphasized the organization's collaboration with India in converting growth into sustainable development and job creation. She stressed the potential for increased female workforce participation and advancing urban development to enhance livability in India's cities.

