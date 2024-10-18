India's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Challenges

India's economic growth rate stands out as a beacon amid global challenges, according to World Bank President Ajay Banga. He noted the significant contribution of India's domestic market to this growth, describing it as a healthy indicator.

Banga commended India's ability to sustain growth levels of six to seven percent in such a challenging environment, attributing this success to various strategic initiatives undertaken by the nation. However, he highlighted the importance of improving quality of life aspects, such as air and water quality.

World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde emphasized the organization's collaboration with India in converting growth into sustainable development and job creation. She stressed the potential for increased female workforce participation and advancing urban development to enhance livability in India's cities.

