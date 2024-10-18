Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Launches Amritsar Depot to Boost JK Cement Distribution

Kaushalya Logistics Limited opens a new depot in Amritsar to optimize JK Cement's distribution across Punjab. This strategic move enhances KLL's logistics operations, solidifies partnerships, and aligns with the company's nationwide growth strategy. The Amritsar facility aims to improve delivery times and expand service coverage in northern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:38 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Commences Operations at Amritsar Depot for JK Cement. Image Credit: ANI
Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a leading logistics conglomerate, has commenced operations at its new depot in Amritsar, Punjab, as of October 18, 2024. This launch marks a significant step in enhancing the distribution and operational efficiency of JK Cement products across the region.

JK Cement, among India's top five cement manufacturers, boasts a strong market presence, making its partnership with KLL both strategic and beneficial. This collaboration ensures consistent demand for KLL's logistics services, solidifying its reputation as a reliable provider for high-volume operations in the logistics sector.

The strategic positioning of the Amritsar facility not only enhances KLL's capacity to serve JK Cement but also strengthens its footprint in Punjab, aligning with the company's broader goal of expanding nationwide. As operations commence, KLL is poised to capitalize on regional growth opportunities, reinforcing its market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

