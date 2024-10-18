Kaushalya Logistics Launches Amritsar Depot to Boost JK Cement Distribution

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a leading logistics conglomerate, has commenced operations at its new depot in Amritsar, Punjab, as of October 18, 2024. This launch marks a significant step in enhancing the distribution and operational efficiency of JK Cement products across the region.

JK Cement, among India's top five cement manufacturers, boasts a strong market presence, making its partnership with KLL both strategic and beneficial. This collaboration ensures consistent demand for KLL's logistics services, solidifying its reputation as a reliable provider for high-volume operations in the logistics sector.

The strategic positioning of the Amritsar facility not only enhances KLL's capacity to serve JK Cement but also strengthens its footprint in Punjab, aligning with the company's broader goal of expanding nationwide. As operations commence, KLL is poised to capitalize on regional growth opportunities, reinforcing its market presence.

