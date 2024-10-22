CCPA Cracks Down on Quick Commerce for Product Disclosure Violations

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to a number of quick commerce companies for their failure to meet mandatory product disclosure requirements, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, who is also the Consumer Affairs Secretary, confirmed that the companies, numbering between three and four, have been given 15 days to reply to the notices. The violations pertain to packaged product disclosures mandated by the Legal Metrology Act, although Khare did not disclose the names of the companies involved.

The Legal Metrology Act requires both online and offline retailers to present crucial product information such as maximum retail price, expiration date, weight, manufacturer details, and consumer grievance contact details on packaged goods. The crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to protect consumer interests amid the rising popularity of quick commerce for fast delivery of household essentials in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)