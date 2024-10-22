Left Menu

CCPA Cracks Down on Quick Commerce for Product Disclosure Violations

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to several quick commerce companies for failing to meet product disclosure requirements. The companies have 15 days to respond. This regulatory action is part of broader efforts to safeguard consumer interests in the growing digital commerce sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:24 IST
CCPA Cracks Down on Quick Commerce for Product Disclosure Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to a number of quick commerce companies for their failure to meet mandatory product disclosure requirements, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, who is also the Consumer Affairs Secretary, confirmed that the companies, numbering between three and four, have been given 15 days to reply to the notices. The violations pertain to packaged product disclosures mandated by the Legal Metrology Act, although Khare did not disclose the names of the companies involved.

The Legal Metrology Act requires both online and offline retailers to present crucial product information such as maximum retail price, expiration date, weight, manufacturer details, and consumer grievance contact details on packaged goods. The crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to protect consumer interests amid the rising popularity of quick commerce for fast delivery of household essentials in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024