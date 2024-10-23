US Government Fines American Airlines $50 Million for Mishandling Wheelchairs
American Airlines was fined $50 million for mishandling and damaging wheelchairs for passengers with disabilities. This penalty results from numerous incidents over five years, prompting improvements by the airline. The investigation highlighted industry-wide issues in wheelchair handling and sparked further probes into other airlines.
The U.S. government has imposed a $50 million fine on American Airlines for its failure to properly assist passengers with disabilities requiring wheelchairs. The penalty covers numerous incidents, including damaged wheelchairs, reported over a five-year period.
The Department of Transportation highlighted that some wheelchair users were injured, although specific numbers weren't disclosed. American Airlines is credited with $25 million for investments and compensations aimed at improving their wheelchair handling practices, following a consent order.
The investigation, partly spurred by complaints from the Paralysed Veterans of America, caught significant attention with a recorded incident at Miami International Airport. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized the widespread issues, stating that poor treatment of wheelchair users on airlines would no longer be tolerated. American committed $175 million to infrastructure upgrades and training to enhance service for disabled passengers.
