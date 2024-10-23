Pidilite Industries Reports Strong Q2 Profit Growth Driven by Benign Input Prices

Pidilite Industries Ltd has announced a robust 17.83% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 540.30 crore. This growth has been primarily attributed to favorable input prices and underlying volume growth.

The company's revenue from operations showed a healthy increase of 5.16%, amounting to Rs 3,234.91 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up from Rs 3,076.04 crore in the same period last year.

Managing Director Bharat Puri remains optimistic about the year's second half, citing a strong monsoon, increased government spending, and heightened construction activity as positive factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)