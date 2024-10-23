Left Menu

Pidilite Industries Reports Strong Q2 Profit Growth Driven by Benign Input Prices

Pidilite Industries Ltd reported a 17.83% increase in Q2 net profit to Rs 540.30 crore, aided by lower input prices and volume growth. Revenue rose by 5.16% to Rs 3,234.91 crore. The company's Consumer & Bazaar and B2B segments performed well despite initial rainy season impacts.

Pidilite Industries Ltd has announced a robust 17.83% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 540.30 crore. This growth has been primarily attributed to favorable input prices and underlying volume growth.

The company's revenue from operations showed a healthy increase of 5.16%, amounting to Rs 3,234.91 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up from Rs 3,076.04 crore in the same period last year.

Managing Director Bharat Puri remains optimistic about the year's second half, citing a strong monsoon, increased government spending, and heightened construction activity as positive factors.

