National Treasury to Host Global Investor Engagements Following 2024 MTBPS Presentation

Global investors are being invited to participate in a series of post-Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) engagements led by South Africa's National Treasury. These events, including a Global Investor Call (GIC) and domestic and international roadshows, will be held after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2024 MTBPS to Parliament on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

According to National Treasury, South Africa, which holds sovereign credit ratings of Ba2/BB-/BB- from Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, has mandated Absa and J.P. Morgan to organize these investor outreach activities. The GIC, which will be held virtually, is scheduled for 30 October 2024 at 16:00 SAST. The event will be followed by in-person fixed-income investor meetings in Cape Town on 31 October and 1 November 2024, and in Johannesburg on 4 November 2024.

These domestic engagements will be led by National Treasury Director-General Dr. Duncan Pieterse, along with other senior Treasury officials, providing detailed updates on South Africa's fiscal policy and the outcomes of the MTBPS.

The international leg of the investor roadshow is set to begin with meetings in New York on 18 November 2024, followed by Boston on 19 November, and concluding in London on 21 and 22 November 2024. Logistics for these international meetings will be handled by J.P. Morgan.

These sessions are part of National Treasury’s routine post-Budget and MTBPS investor interactions, offering investors insights into South Africa’s economic strategies and fiscal outlook. The roadshows are intended to strengthen confidence among global and domestic investors in South Africa’s financial and economic policies.