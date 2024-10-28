Cape Town Welcomes World Odyssey, Marking Start of South Africa's Thriving Cruise Season

The arrival of the World Odyssey at the Port of Cape Town on October 22, 2024, marks the official kickoff of South Africa’s cruise season. This season is set to witness the docking and sailing of 268 passenger liners across commercial seaports managed by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

Cape Town: Africa's Premier Cruise Destination

Cape Town, recently recognized as Africa’s Leading Cruise Port in the 31st Annual World Travel Awards, is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture, making it a favoured stopover for cruise liners. The World Odyssey, registered under the flag of the Bahamas, brought approximately 538 international tourists to the city, contributing to a projected influx of 130,000 visitors anticipated throughout the cruise season.

Growth in Cruise Activity

The current season will see a 29% increase in vessel call-ins, up from 207 last year, highlighting the growing popularity of South Africa as a cruise destination. The scheduled passenger liners will dock at seven South African commercial seaports, with Cape Town leading the way with 88 call-ins. Other ports will see the following number of arrivals:

Durban : 47

: 47 Gqeberha : 43

: 43 Mossel Bay : 27

: 27 Saldanha : 5

: 5 Richards Bay : 14

: 14 East London: 14

Economic Impact of Cruise Tourism

Advocate Phyllis Difeto, TNPA’s Acting Chief Executive, emphasized the significance of these increased call-ins. "The upsurge in the anticipated vessel call-ins this season supports the strategic positioning of South Africa’s ports as key drivers of economic growth and gateways for international trade," she stated. The cruise liner segment is recognized as one of the fastest-growing contributors to South Africa’s GDP, significantly boosting tourism revenue.

Commitment to Cruise Tourism Growth

TNPA remains committed to enhancing the cruise tourism sector by collaborating with stakeholders to support economic growth. The authority is dedicated to providing reliable marine services and expanding berth capacity to facilitate efficient cruise vessel operations. As the cruise season progresses, TNPA anticipates confirming more vessels, further strengthening South Africa's standing as a premier cruise destination.

TNPA's Role in National Port Management

The Transnet National Ports Authority is tasked with the safe and effective functioning of the national port system, which it oversees in a landlord capacity. It manages port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa: Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay, and Ngqura. Operating within a legislative framework governed by the National Ports Act (Act No. 12 of 2005), TNPA plays a vital role in bolstering South Africa's economic connectivity and competitiveness in global trade.

As Cape Town and other ports gear up for an exciting cruise season, the anticipated influx of tourists promises to bring vibrant energy to local economies and showcase South Africa’s natural beauty and hospitality.