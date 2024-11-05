Left Menu

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain's Global Recognition: Championing Alternative Medicine

In Moscow, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain was awarded the 'Ambassador of Alternative Medicines' by the BRICS Culture Media Forum. This honor highlights his significant contributions in integrating alternative medicine with modern healthcare, advancing treatment of critical conditions and encouraging international collaboration, particularly between India and Russia.

Updated: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST
Dr Arpit Chopra Jain Receives Ambassador of Alternative Medicines Award. Image Credit: ANI
  India

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has been honored with the 'Ambassador of Alternative Medicines Award' at a prestigious ceremony in Moscow. This accolade, bestowed by the BRICS Culture Media Forum, acknowledges his influential role in evolving alternative medicine practices.

At the heart of Dr. Jain's achievements is Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Alternative Medicines in India, known for pioneering advances that integrate alternative medicine into mainstream healthcare. His contributions have not only transformed patient treatment methodologies but have also reinforced alternative medicine's significance alongside conventional practices.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Jain expressed deep gratitude and underscored the spiritual bonds between India and Russia. He cited the potential for collaboration across diverse fields to foster peace and harmony. The BRICS Culture Media Forum praised his commitment to broadening the global reach of alternative medicine, symbolizing a synergy between age-old healing traditions and modern medical innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

