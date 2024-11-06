Left Menu

UK Confirms H5N5 Bird Flu Outbreak in Yorkshire

The UK government has identified a strain of the H5N5 bird flu virus at a commercial poultry site near Hornsea, Yorkshire. Affected poultry will be culled, with a 3km protection and 10km surveillance zone established around the site to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:54 IST
UK Confirms H5N5 Bird Flu Outbreak in Yorkshire

The UK government announced on Tuesday the identification of the H5N5 bird flu strain at a commercial poultry farm located near Hornsea in Yorkshire.

Authorities have ordered the humane culling of all poultry on the affected premises to contain the outbreak.

Additionally, a protective perimeter, encompassing a three-kilometer protection zone and a ten-kilometer surveillance zone, has been instituted to monitor and mitigate any potential spread of the virus beyond the immediate area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024