UK Confirms H5N5 Bird Flu Outbreak in Yorkshire

The UK government announced on Tuesday the identification of the H5N5 bird flu strain at a commercial poultry farm located near Hornsea in Yorkshire.

Authorities have ordered the humane culling of all poultry on the affected premises to contain the outbreak.

Additionally, a protective perimeter, encompassing a three-kilometer protection zone and a ten-kilometer surveillance zone, has been instituted to monitor and mitigate any potential spread of the virus beyond the immediate area.

