UK Confirms H5N5 Bird Flu Outbreak in Yorkshire
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:54 IST
The UK government announced on Tuesday the identification of the H5N5 bird flu strain at a commercial poultry farm located near Hornsea in Yorkshire.
Authorities have ordered the humane culling of all poultry on the affected premises to contain the outbreak.
Additionally, a protective perimeter, encompassing a three-kilometer protection zone and a ten-kilometer surveillance zone, has been instituted to monitor and mitigate any potential spread of the virus beyond the immediate area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
