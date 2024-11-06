Skoda Auto Targets India as Key Market with Launch of Kylaq SUV

Skoda Auto has identified India as a significant growth market, pivotal to its global expansion strategy, according to a Wednesday statement. As part of its ambitious plans, the firm is set to use India as a future export hub.

During the global launch of their first sub-four meter SUV, Kylaq, CEOKlaus Zellmer emphasized the massive domestic potential in India. Being the world's third-largest car market, its contributions are expected to aid Skoda in reaching its goal of selling 1,00,000 units annually by 2026.

Priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, bookings for Kylaq will commence on December 2, with deliveries beginning from January 27 next year. Skoda's strategy encompasses both internal combustion and electric vehicles, aiming to cater to the popular and expanding SUV segment, currently dominating 50% of total new vehicle sales in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)