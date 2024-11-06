Left Menu

Skoda Auto Targets India as Key Market with Launch of Kylaq SUV

Skoda Auto unveils its sub-four meter SUV, Kylaq, highlighting India as a crucial growth market in its global expansion strategy. The company aims to sell 1,00,000 cars annually by 2026, with bookings starting December 2. India is positioned as a pivotal export hub outside Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:09 IST
Skoda Auto Targets India as Key Market with Launch of Kylaq SUV
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto has identified India as a significant growth market, pivotal to its global expansion strategy, according to a Wednesday statement. As part of its ambitious plans, the firm is set to use India as a future export hub.

During the global launch of their first sub-four meter SUV, Kylaq, CEOKlaus Zellmer emphasized the massive domestic potential in India. Being the world's third-largest car market, its contributions are expected to aid Skoda in reaching its goal of selling 1,00,000 units annually by 2026.

Priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, bookings for Kylaq will commence on December 2, with deliveries beginning from January 27 next year. Skoda's strategy encompasses both internal combustion and electric vehicles, aiming to cater to the popular and expanding SUV segment, currently dominating 50% of total new vehicle sales in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024