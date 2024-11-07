SANParks Implements Safety and Infrastructure Initiatives to Enhance Visitor Experience During Festive Season

With visitor numbers expected to rise at South African National Parks (SANParks) facilities over the festive season, SANParks has introduced a comprehensive plan to ensure safety, prevent environmental crimes, and improve infrastructure. These measures, tailored to each park's unique environment, include collaborative security interventions, advanced technology, and infrastructure development to deliver an enhanced visitor experience while protecting wildlife and resources.

Safety and Security Interventions

To address seasonal increases in crime, SANParks has deployed various interventions focused on safety, utilizing a mix of technology, the K9 Unit, aerial support, and partnerships with provincial and local authorities, civil society groups, and communities. The approach emphasizes joint operations, intelligence sharing, and capacity building, which has already proven successful in past operations.

Key measures include awareness campaigns, routine patrols, and fire and water safety initiatives. Additionally, emergency center services and aerial support will be activated as required.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) will undertake specific safety actions, working closely with entities like the Cross-Border Management Authority, South African National Defence Force, South African Police Service, and local traffic authorities. To support visitors, victim assistance programs will be available in partnership with groups like the Greater Kruger Environmental Protection Foundation and the Bushbuck Ridge Municipality’s Tourism and Safety Forum.

Table Mountain National Park and Volunteer Safety Services (VSS)

SANParks also introduced the Table Mountain National Park Volunteer Safety Services (VSS), a new initiative to enhance crime response through coordinated efforts with civil society organizations. This program will leverage community expertise in crime prevention, victim support, and trauma counseling to improve safety in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP). VSS aims to streamline resources and enhance innovation, furthering SANParks’ comprehensive approach to visitor protection.

To combat environmental crime, TMNP has received R1.94 million in funding to train 25 new Sea, Air, and Mountain (SEAM) recruits. SANParks Honorary Rangers also pledged over R600,000 to support the selection of new recruits.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Enhanced Visitor Facilities

SANParks is undergoing significant infrastructure improvements, supported by a R700 million allocation from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, raising the budget to R1.1 billion through 2025-2026. The Kruger National Park and other prominent parks like Addo Elephant and West Coast National Park have seen facility upgrades. At KNP, upgrades include the Skukuza Rest Camp Rondavels, Wild Fig Guesthouse, and a newly implemented cashless payment system to facilitate seamless transactions for visitors.

SANParks encourages visitors to be patient amid ongoing upgrades, which are set to significantly improve park facilities for a safer, more enjoyable experience for the anticipated influx of holiday visitors.