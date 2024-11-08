Left Menu

Global Central Banks Pivot: Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty

Amid global economic challenges, several major central banks, including those of the U.S., Britain, and Sweden, are cutting interest rates. While nations like Japan and Australia maintain higher rates, others like Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand anticipate further reductions due to inflation and economic outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:43 IST
Global Central Banks Pivot: Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week witnessed a significant pivot by central banks worldwide, as the United States, Britain, and Sweden cut interest rates despite uncertainties, particularly following Donald Trump's election win. Concerns loom about potentially higher tariffs, adding to the economic tumult.

Switzerland leads rate cuts, recently lowering borrowing costs to 1% amid minimal inflation. Traders expect further reductions, possibly bringing negative rates to weaken the Swiss franc's appeal. Meanwhile, Canada and Sweden continue their dovish approach, with rate cuts anticipated as their economies show signs of slowing.

Contrastingly, Japan and Australia maintain hawkish stances, keeping interest rates elevated. The Bank of Japan's rate hike in July has unsettled markets, while political instability adds to the uncertainty. Economic landscapes are rapidly shifting, and central banks are aligning monetary policies accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024