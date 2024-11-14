Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives on Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway

Two men from Amethi district lost their lives after a truck struck their motorcycle on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway. Mohit died instantly, while Sunil Kumar succumbed to injuries later. The men were returning from a family event and had recently come back from working in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:46 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday night, two men from Amethi district were killed in a road accident on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway near Pratapganj Bazaar, Sultanpur. According to police reports, the motorcycle on which the victims were traveling was hit by a truck.

Mohit, aged 25, died immediately at the scene, while 22-year-old Sunil Kumar was rushed to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The authorities confirmed that the victims were returning home from a family function.

Satyendra Singh, the SHO of Kotwali police station, stated that the bodies are being sent for postmortem. He also mentioned that legal proceedings are underway. Both men had recently returned from Gujarat, where they worked as laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

