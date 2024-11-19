West Bengal's Eco-Friendly Voyage: GRSE's 13 Hybrid Ferries Set Sail

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has entered into a crucial agreement with the West Bengal government's transport department to deliver 13 innovative hybrid ferries. An official confirmed the contract, emphasizing its significance to sustainable transportation.

These ferries will operate on the bustling River Hooghly, managed by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL). Constructed using aluminum and fiber-reinforced polymer, the ferries boast cutting-edge hybrid electric propulsion systems, powered by batteries and diesel generators. Earlier this year, GRSE had been tasked with designing a modern zero-emission ferry prototype, which was successfully launched in January and accepted in March.

The new fleet will include six twin-deck ferries, each with a 200-passenger capacity, estimated at Rs 126 crore in total costs. The remaining seven will be single-deck vessels, accommodating 100 passengers each, costing nearly Rs 100 crore. These ferries promise to navigate the River Hooghly in all weather conditions, enhancing connectivity across the Kolkata Metropolitan Area.

