Left Menu

West Bengal's Eco-Friendly Voyage: GRSE's 13 Hybrid Ferries Set Sail

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd has clinched a contract with the West Bengal government for 13 hybrid ferries. These ferries, combining battery and diesel power, will serve the River Hooghly, with varying capacities for passengers. This move marks a stride towards zero-emission transportation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:55 IST
West Bengal's Eco-Friendly Voyage: GRSE's 13 Hybrid Ferries Set Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has entered into a crucial agreement with the West Bengal government's transport department to deliver 13 innovative hybrid ferries. An official confirmed the contract, emphasizing its significance to sustainable transportation.

These ferries will operate on the bustling River Hooghly, managed by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL). Constructed using aluminum and fiber-reinforced polymer, the ferries boast cutting-edge hybrid electric propulsion systems, powered by batteries and diesel generators. Earlier this year, GRSE had been tasked with designing a modern zero-emission ferry prototype, which was successfully launched in January and accepted in March.

The new fleet will include six twin-deck ferries, each with a 200-passenger capacity, estimated at Rs 126 crore in total costs. The remaining seven will be single-deck vessels, accommodating 100 passengers each, costing nearly Rs 100 crore. These ferries promise to navigate the River Hooghly in all weather conditions, enhancing connectivity across the Kolkata Metropolitan Area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024