Metro Line Disruption: Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli Closures Announced

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a temporary disruption of train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations. The affected timings are from 10:45 pm to 7:02 am until November 30. Other stations in the network remain operational during revenue hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:15 IST
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a significant service disruption between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli. Starting Wednesday night, train operations on this section will be suspended from 10:45 pm until 7:02 am the next morning. This disruption will continue till the night of November 29.

The closure affects the Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18, 19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations, which will remain shut during this period. However, passengers can access regular metro services between Jahangirpuri and Millennium City Centre Gurugram during standard revenue hours.

The first metro service on the affected line will commence at 6 am and the last will run until 11 pm, allowing commuters to plan their trips accordingly. The DMRC urges passengers to stay informed and adjust their travel plans.

