New Leadership at Ficci: Harsha Vardhan Agarwal Takes the Helm

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, has been appointed as the Ficci President for 2024-2025. Anant Goenka has been promoted to senior Vice-President, while Vijay Sankar joins as Vice-President. Agarwal brings his extensive FMCG business experience to his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:14 IST
Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, has been appointed the new president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) for 2024-2025.

This announcement was made during Ficci's 97th annual convention held in the national capital, where he succeeded Anish Shah in the role.

Anant Goenka of the RPG Group has been elevated to senior Vice-President, and Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has joined as Vice-President, marking key leadership changes within the chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

