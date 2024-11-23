Weddings Evolve: Indian Couples Opt for Bespoke, Tech-Savvy Celebrations

An insightful report by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts highlights a significant transformation in Indian wedding preferences. The survey of 1,000 recently married or engaged individuals shows a rising trend towards unique, picturesque wedding destinations such as Darjeeling and Amritsar, moving away from the traditional favorites like Goa and Udaipur. This shift underscores a desire for more personalized celebrations, aiming for meaningful and memorable experiences.

The research also points to a resurgence of large, multi-day weddings, focusing on creating lasting memories with family and friends. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are adeptly blending luxury with budget-conscious choices and exhibit a preference for authentic, customized celebrations incorporating modern trends like sustainability and technology alongside age-old traditions. With its expansive network across India, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is capitalizing on this trend, offering flexible venues suited to every preference, size, and budget.

Technological advancements are reshaping wedding experiences, with digital invitations, drone photography, and AI-generated vows becoming increasingly popular. Environmental consciousness is rising, with couples opting for zero-waste weddings and integrating eco-friendly elements. These trends highlight a modern approach to weddings, emphasizing a balance between tradition and innovation.

