Weddings Evolve: Indian Couples Opt for Bespoke, Tech-Savvy Celebrations

A new Wyndham Hotels & Resorts report reveals Indian weddings are embracing unique destinations and sustainable practices. The trend highlights a shift towards personalized and tech-driven celebrations. Gen Z couples balance opulence with budget, favoring meaningful experiences while valuing family involvement and maintaining traditional roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:33 IST
Wyndham Research Reveals Shift in Indian Wedding Trends. Image Credit: ANI
An insightful report by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts highlights a significant transformation in Indian wedding preferences. The survey of 1,000 recently married or engaged individuals shows a rising trend towards unique, picturesque wedding destinations such as Darjeeling and Amritsar, moving away from the traditional favorites like Goa and Udaipur. This shift underscores a desire for more personalized celebrations, aiming for meaningful and memorable experiences.

The research also points to a resurgence of large, multi-day weddings, focusing on creating lasting memories with family and friends. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are adeptly blending luxury with budget-conscious choices and exhibit a preference for authentic, customized celebrations incorporating modern trends like sustainability and technology alongside age-old traditions. With its expansive network across India, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is capitalizing on this trend, offering flexible venues suited to every preference, size, and budget.

Technological advancements are reshaping wedding experiences, with digital invitations, drone photography, and AI-generated vows becoming increasingly popular. Environmental consciousness is rising, with couples opting for zero-waste weddings and integrating eco-friendly elements. These trends highlight a modern approach to weddings, emphasizing a balance between tradition and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

