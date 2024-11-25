Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Shocks Mumbai: Bridge Traffic Disrupted

A 26-year-old man in Mumbai was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind. The accident occurred in Lalbaug, disrupting traffic temporarily. The deceased, Tipanna Shankat Appa, suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The truck driver has been arrested.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:01 IST
A 26-year-old man tragically lost his life when a speeding truck struck his motorcycle from behind in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Monday afternoon. The incident caused temporary traffic disruption on a major road, according to a police official.

Tipanna Shankat Appa was traveling from Chinchpokli to Lalbaug when the accident took place on a bridge. The impact caused him to fall off his motorcycle, resulting in severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The truck driver, identified as Gamma Prasad Titer Parasad, 52, has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. His medical examination is in progress. Although traffic on the bridge was disrupted for some time, it has since resumed. Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

