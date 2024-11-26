Optimistic Outlook for Rabi Crop: Ministry Predicts Economic Boost

The Finance Ministry in its latest monthly review has projected significant growth in Rabi crop sowing and production in the forthcoming months. The ministry identified key factors such as increased minimum support prices (MSP), a favorable monsoon, and sufficient reservoir levels as primary contributors to this optimistic scenario.

Officials emphasized that the Rabi season would benefit from the robust base set by an earlier bountiful Kharif harvest, anticipated to alleviate domestic retail inflation heightened in October by food price pressures. On 6th November 2024, paddy procurement reached 161.0 lakh metric tonnes, benefitting 14.79 lakh farmers through ongoing KMS operations. The exemplary Kharif food grain yield with elevated MSPs is expected to fortify the rural economy.

A detailed analysis reveals that Rabi crops are sown in winter and harvested in spring, while Kharif crops grow during early monsoon and are harvested in autumn, needing alternately cool, dry and hot, wet climates. The ministry added that the substantial Kharif yield is anticipated to mitigate food inflation in upcoming months, with a good monsoon, solid reservoir capacities, and elevated MSPs likely to boost Rabi sowing and output.

Food inflation in October was mainly driven by supply disruptions due to significant rainfall in major producer states, leading to sharp price hikes in staple vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and potatoes. Additionally, high global prices worsened inflation in edible oils and fats. However, the abundant Kharif yield is predicted to stabilize food prices, providing consumer relief in coming months.

The report also illuminated strong economic demand trends, showing consistent growth in urban and rural sectors. Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) increased in Q2 of FY25, reflecting solid consumer confidence. Notably, rural demand impressed with record-breaking tractor sales and elevated two-wheeler purchases in October 2024.

"Demand continues growing steadily as evidenced by the improvement in FMCG sales volumes in Q2 FY25 across urban and rural regions," stated the report. On supply aspects, the ministry noted economic activity remains vigorous, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for both manufacturing and services displaying robust performances in the secondary and tertiary sectors.

With positive conditions and governmental support, the Rabi season is poised to foster agricultural growth and economy-wide stability. The Finance Ministry is optimistic that these factors combined will enhance production and offer relief from inflationary pressures in the short term. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)