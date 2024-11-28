IFC Invests $30M in Nexxus Private Debt Fund II to Boost SME Financing in Mexico

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $30 million anchor investment in Nexxus Private Debt Fund II, a fund aimed at expanding access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Mexico. The fund targets a total size of MXN 4 billion (approximately $200 million USD), with IFC’s contribution accounting for up to 20% of total commitments.

The investment aims to address critical financing challenges faced by SMEs, which constitute 99% of businesses in Mexico and contribute to about 70% of the nation’s employment. Despite their economic significance, SMEs in Mexico face lower credit penetration rates than the regional average, often lacking access to affordable and long-term capital. These constraints are even more pronounced for women-owned SMEs, exacerbating gender inequalities in the financial sector.

“By expanding access to finance for SMEs, particularly in the context of nearshoring, we aim to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and foster inclusive and sustainable development in Mexico,” said Juan Gonzalo Flores, IFC’s Country Manager for Mexico.

Leveraging Nearshoring Opportunities

Mexico stands to benefit from nearshoring—a trend where companies relocate supply chains closer to key markets. Estimates suggest nearshoring could generate between 2 and 4 million jobs in Mexico by 2030, boosting labour productivity and contributing to GDP growth. IFC’s investment in Nexxus seeks to position SMEs to capitalize on this opportunity by addressing barriers to finance and supporting their growth potential.

Strengthening a Longstanding Partnership

This investment builds on IFC’s 26-year relationship with Nexxus Capital, beginning as an early investor in Nexxus’ private equity fund in 1999. Nexxus Capital Chairman Arturo Saval expressed gratitude for IFC’s continued support, stating, “We are honoured to have IFC as a repeating investor with Nexxus in different funds for more than 26 years.”

Nexxus CEO Roberto Langenauer echoed the sentiment, adding, “It is always an honour to have IFC as an investor. We look forward to delivering superior returns to IFC and all our investors in this new debt fund.”

Broader Impact on the Mexican Economy

In addition to financing, IFC will provide technical expertise to Nexxus in areas such as environmental and social standards, risk management, and credit analysis practices. These contributions are expected to bolster the private debt funds market in Mexico and increase SME access to capital, fostering sustainable economic growth.

Promoting Inclusive Growth and Gender Equality

A key component of the fund’s strategy is to prioritize financing for women-owned and -led SMEs. By addressing gender gaps in access to capital, the initiative seeks to promote greater inclusivity in Mexico’s economic landscape.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between IFC and Nexxus Capital demonstrates a commitment to addressing systemic challenges in SME financing while positioning Mexico to thrive in an evolving global economy. Through targeted investments and strategic support, the initiative aims to drive long-term economic resilience, job creation, and inclusive growth in one of Latin America’s largest economies.