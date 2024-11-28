ADB Approves $199.5M Project to Replace Key Bridges in Fiji, Boosting Climate Resilience and Connectivity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $199.5 million project to replace critical bridges on Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu, aiming to improve domestic transport connectivity and enhance climate resilience. The Critical Bridges Resilience Project is funded by a $120 million concessional loan from ADB and a $14.5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) 13 Thematic Pool, with the Government of Fiji contributing $15 million. The World Bank is expected to co-finance the initiative with an additional $50 million loan.

The project will replace four key bridges—Lami, Medraukutu, Sabeto, and Viseisei—located along vital transport routes linking communities, markets, schools, and health services. These modernized bridges will be designed to withstand climate-related disasters and other hazards like earthquakes and liquefaction. They will include features such as sidewalks, road safety elements, and improved access for pedestrians.

“This initiative will provide transformative linkages across Fiji’s domestic transport network,” said Aaron Batten, Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office. “By constructing bridges that are more resilient to disasters, the project will protect critical infrastructure while ensuring reliable access to essential services.”

Addressing Fiji’s Climate Vulnerabilities

Fiji’s transport infrastructure is particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters, with roads and bridges frequently damaged by severe weather events. This project seeks to reduce the economic and social disruptions caused by such disasters by building resilient infrastructure that can better withstand these challenges.

Enhancing Road Safety and Institutional Capacity

The project includes additional measures to strengthen the capacity of the Fiji Roads Authority in asset management. It will also support the development of gender-responsive policies and investments, ensuring that the transport system meets the needs of all Fijians, including women and vulnerable populations.

Funding and Strategic Vision

The $14.5 million ADF grant will specifically fund the incremental costs of designing disaster-resilient bridges and conducting a multihazard vulnerability assessment for the transport sector. This assessment will guide the development of an investment roadmap to address social and gender vulnerabilities within Fiji’s transport infrastructure.

Future Impact

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly enhance the resilience of Fiji’s transport network, enabling quicker recovery after disasters and fostering long-term economic and social benefits. By improving connectivity across Viti Levu, the initiative will contribute to greater access to opportunities for trade, education, and healthcare, particularly for communities that have historically faced mobility challenges.

Strengthening Partnerships for Resilient Infrastructure

This project represents a collaborative effort between ADB, the World Bank, and the Fijian Government, highlighting the importance of partnerships in addressing critical development and climate resilience challenges. It is aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan and supports the country’s goals for sustainable and inclusive growth.