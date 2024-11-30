Left Menu

Experience Serenity: Suresh Wadkar's Soulful Radio Delight 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le'

Suresh Wadkar, with Kumarr, launches 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le' on My FM. Airing Sundays 8-9 PM from Dec 1, 2024, the show offers a soul-stirring musical journey. Expect eight songs and enchanting anecdotes. It's an unscripted, healing experience echoing peace and inner calm through Suresh's timeless voice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:48 IST
Experience Serenity: Suresh Wadkar's Soulful Radio Delight 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le'
Suresh Wadkar and Kumarr's "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le" to Premiere on My FM from December 1st. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Wadkar, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to captivate audiences with his new radio program "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le," launching on My FM from December 1, 2024. Airing every Sunday night from 8 PM to 9 PM, listeners can unwind with his melodious voice in this specially curated show.

The announcement was made at the iconic Ajivasan Hall in Mumbai, featuring Kumar from Studio Refuel alongside Wadkar himself. Wadkar, celebrated for his iconic song "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le" from the film Sadma, expressed his joy and thanked collaborator Kumarr for crafting the show with dedication and passion.

Host Kumarr emphasized the program's theme of peace and tranquility, highlighting Wadkar's ability to soothe and uplift listeners. The show promises unscripted conversations and fascinating insights into eight songs per episode, enriching the audience's experience and celebrating music as a source of healing and inner calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024