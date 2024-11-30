Experience Serenity: Suresh Wadkar's Soulful Radio Delight 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le'

Suresh Wadkar, a Padma Shri awardee, is set to captivate audiences with his new radio program "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le," launching on My FM from December 1, 2024. Airing every Sunday night from 8 PM to 9 PM, listeners can unwind with his melodious voice in this specially curated show.

The announcement was made at the iconic Ajivasan Hall in Mumbai, featuring Kumar from Studio Refuel alongside Wadkar himself. Wadkar, celebrated for his iconic song "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le" from the film Sadma, expressed his joy and thanked collaborator Kumarr for crafting the show with dedication and passion.

Host Kumarr emphasized the program's theme of peace and tranquility, highlighting Wadkar's ability to soothe and uplift listeners. The show promises unscripted conversations and fascinating insights into eight songs per episode, enriching the audience's experience and celebrating music as a source of healing and inner calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)