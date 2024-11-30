Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Suspends Operations Amid Inundation

Chennai Airport has suspended all operations until 4 am on December 1 due to severe inundation from Cyclone Fengal's rains. Over 50 flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation for potential resumption of flights as weather conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:52 IST
Flights Cancellation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Chennai Airport announced the suspension of all operations until 4 am on December 1, following severe inundation from rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Over 50 flights were canceled, leaving numerous passengers stranded.

Official sources reported inundation of both runways and the taxiway, affecting 55 flights with 19 others diverted. The suspension has impacted domestic and international operations.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with meteorological and aviation stakeholders, hoping to resume services as soon as weather conditions improve. Meanwhile, travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

