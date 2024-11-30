Cyclone Fengal Grounds Flights: Chennai Airport Suspends Operations Amid Inundation

On Friday, Chennai Airport announced the suspension of all operations until 4 am on December 1, following severe inundation from rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal. Over 50 flights were canceled, leaving numerous passengers stranded.

Official sources reported inundation of both runways and the taxiway, affecting 55 flights with 19 others diverted. The suspension has impacted domestic and international operations.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, coordinating with meteorological and aviation stakeholders, hoping to resume services as soon as weather conditions improve. Meanwhile, travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates.

