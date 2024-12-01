Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Collapse Claims Life on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
A tragic incident occurred when a tunnel under construction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway collapsed, resulting in one worker's death and injuring three others. The tunnel is part of a green overpass project in Mukundra Tiger Reserve. Authorities have begun investigations into the collapse.
An unfortunate incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as a section of an under-construction tunnel collapsed, leading to the death of a worker.
The mishap took place during the night in the Modak police station area, involving a 4.9-km green overpass tunnel within Mukundra Tiger Reserve.
Authorities, along with the NHAI, are investigating the collapse that claimed the life of Shamsher Singh after he was trapped under debris. Three other laborers sustained minor injuries and were discharged from a nearby health center.
