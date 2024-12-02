Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Mixed November Sales: A Wholesales Rise Amidst Domestic Decline

Ashok Leyland reported a year-on-year increase of 1% in total wholesales for November 2024, marking 14,137 units. However, domestic sales saw a 4% dip reaching 12,773 units. While medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose by 8%, light commercial vehicle sales dropped by 11%.

Ashok Leyland's Mixed November Sales: A Wholesales Rise Amidst Domestic Decline
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Monday that its total wholesales experienced a modest increase of 1% year-on-year, reaching 14,137 units in November 2024.

Last year during the same month, the company's wholesales were slightly lower at 14,053 units. While overall numbers showed growth, domestic sales declined by 4% to 12,773 units, in contrast to the 13,031 units recorded in November 2023.

Notably, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market grew by 8%, totaling 9,176 units compared to 8,500 units the previous year. However, light commercial vehicle sales experienced an 11% decrease, falling to 4,961 units from 5,553 units in November 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

