Rhodes PNG Becomes First Company to Achieve Third EDGE Certification for Gender Equality

Rhodes PNG Ltd., a leading prefabricated building and engineering company, has made history by becoming the first construction and engineering firm in the world to be recertified for a third time with EDGE (Equity, Diversity, and Gender Equality), the globally recognized standard for gender equality in the workplace.

With the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, Rhodes has successfully maintained the EDGE standards through its ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and equitable organizational culture. The company’s measurable achievements include increased representation of women in management and non-traditional roles, inclusive recruitment and promotion practices, expanded training opportunities, and overall positive employee sentiment.

"The construction industry has traditionally been challenging for women to gain a foothold in, but Rhodes PNG is committed to addressing this by creating equitable and inclusive workplaces that encourage inclusion and advancement,” said Kulu Velena, Director of Rhodes PNG. "This certification reflects our journey toward providing better opportunities for both women and men in trades, and we’re proud to receive it."

Rhodes PNG stands out as the only construction and engineering firm globally to be awarded the prestigious EDGE Certification, a recognition the company first achieved in 2019 and reaffirmed in 2023. The company’s commitment to gender equality was further demonstrated through the establishment of the Tuhava International Primary School and childcare facility. Now fully operational, this facility serves the children of Rhodes employees, as well as children from local businesses and the wider community.

"We hope other companies in PNG will mirror Rhodes’ resolve to improve women’s representation in leadership and non-traditional roles," said Khwima Nthara, World Bank Group Country Manager for Papua New Guinea. "A focus on equitable and effective policies can bring business benefits in areas such as talent acquisition, retention, lowering absenteeism, boosting productivity, increasing employee satisfaction, and enhancing status as an employer of choice."

Rhodes PNG is also a participant in the IFC’s Meri Save Trades ("Women Know Trades") program, which empowers Papua New Guinean women to enter and succeed in traditionally male-dominated sectors. Supported by the Australian and New Zealand Governments, the program seeks to address barriers to the recruitment, promotion, and retention of women in the workforce, thereby strengthening gender equality in Papua New Guinea.

“We congratulate Rhodes on its groundbreaking achievement,” said Diane Barclay, Minister-Counsellor at the Australian High Commission. “Helping women access better job opportunities will increase business profitability and drive economic growth in Papua New Guinea. This milestone is an important step in implementing our commitment to promote gender equality in companies. Rhodes PNG Ltd. deserves to be recognized for its dedication to creating a workplace that enhances the recruitment and retention of women employees.”

Rhodes PNG’s achievement sets a new standard for gender equality in the workplace, serving as an example for other businesses in Papua New Guinea and beyond to embrace inclusivity and diversity for the benefit of all employees and the broader community.