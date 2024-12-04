Breaking Barriers: Women Loco Pilots on Track in Indian Railways

In a significant move towards gender equality, Indian Railways has reported employing nearly 100,000 women as of March 2024. Among these, 2,037 have taken on the role of loco pilots, according to a written statement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Lok Sabha.

This disclosure was made in response to questions from BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat, who inquired about the presence and roles of women within the Indian Railways, specifically focusing on their participation as train operators.

Addressing these inquiries, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that recruitment within the Indian Railways strictly follows established procedures, ensuring that any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria is considered, regardless of gender. This policy has paved the way for a substantial number of women to secure positions within the railway sector.

