Breaking Barriers: Women Loco Pilots on Track in Indian Railways

By the end of March 2024, Indian Railways employed 99,809 women, including 2,037 as loco pilots, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's report to the Lok Sabha. Recruitment in Indian Railways is gender-neutral, allowing women to take on roles traditionally dominated by men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:47 IST
In a significant move towards gender equality, Indian Railways has reported employing nearly 100,000 women as of March 2024. Among these, 2,037 have taken on the role of loco pilots, according to a written statement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the Lok Sabha.

This disclosure was made in response to questions from BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat, who inquired about the presence and roles of women within the Indian Railways, specifically focusing on their participation as train operators.

Addressing these inquiries, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that recruitment within the Indian Railways strictly follows established procedures, ensuring that any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria is considered, regardless of gender. This policy has paved the way for a substantial number of women to secure positions within the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

