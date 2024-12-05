Arkade Developers: Pioneering Luxurious Living for NRIs in Singapore

Arkade Developers, a prominent figure in the real estate sector with over 38 years of expertise, is set to make a significant impact at the Indian Property Investment Festival in Singapore. Scheduled for December 7th and 8th, 2024, at the Marina Bay Convention Centre, the event will feature Arkade's luxurious portfolio designed for NRI home buyers.

Founded in 1986, Arkade Developers boasts a rich legacy of developing over 5M+ sq. ft. and has 2.5M+ sq. ft. under construction. With 29 completed projects in key Mumbai locations, the brand has enriched the lives of over 5,000 families, advocating quality and sustainability amidst community-building through their work.

The company's focus on timely possession and luxurious amenities is showcased through its latest ready-to-move and under-construction projects. Exclusively for NRIs, Arkade is leveraging India's economic stability and current development initiatives, providing appealing investment opportunities in Mumbai's real estate market.

