Tragic Collision on Baraut-Budhana Road Claims Three Lives

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals on the Baraut-Budhana road in Binauli. The victims were identified as two brothers, Jagpal and Satpal, aged 45 and 35, along with 28-year-old Suraj.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the victims' motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead by doctors on arrival. Doghat Police Inspector Bachchu Singh confirmed the ongoing investigation and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)