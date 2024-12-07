Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Baraut-Budhana Road Claims Three Lives

Three individuals, including two brothers, were killed in a motorcycle accident involving an unidentified vehicle on Baraut-Budhana road. The victims, Jagpal, Satpal, and Suraj, were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause and identify the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:46 IST
Tragic Collision on Baraut-Budhana Road Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals on the Baraut-Budhana road in Binauli. The victims were identified as two brothers, Jagpal and Satpal, aged 45 and 35, along with 28-year-old Suraj.

The incident occurred late Friday night when the victims' motorcycle was struck by an unknown vehicle, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead by doctors on arrival. Doghat Police Inspector Bachchu Singh confirmed the ongoing investigation and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024