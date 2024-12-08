Passenger Nabbed with Foreign Currency at Indore Airport
A passenger at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport was found with foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh. The CISF flagged him on suspicion during an Air India Express flight to Sharjah. The currency was seized due to lack of documentation, violating multiple regulations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, officials at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport have apprehended a passenger found carrying foreign currency equivalent to Rs 26 lakh. The incident took place as the traveler was preparing to board an Air India Express flight to Sharjah.
The individual's activities raised suspicions among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a search of the man's luggage, uncovering substantial amounts of foreign currency, including 8000 US dollars, 500 New Zealand dollars, 60 pounds, 40 riyals, and 19665 euros.
The lack of documentation for the currencies posed a legal issue, as it violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, several currency regulations, and the Customs Act 1963. An investigation is ongoing to determine further implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Express Boosts Northeast Connectivity with Winter Flight Expansion
Air India Express Adds Bangkok to Expanding Network
Air India Express Expands Wings to Bangkok and Beyond
Air India Express Elevates Connectivity with New Kolkata-Port Blair Route
Air India Express Boosts Connectivity with New Kolkata to Port Blair Flights