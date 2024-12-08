Passenger Nabbed with Foreign Currency at Indore Airport

In a significant security operation, officials at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport have apprehended a passenger found carrying foreign currency equivalent to Rs 26 lakh. The incident took place as the traveler was preparing to board an Air India Express flight to Sharjah.

The individual's activities raised suspicions among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a search of the man's luggage, uncovering substantial amounts of foreign currency, including 8000 US dollars, 500 New Zealand dollars, 60 pounds, 40 riyals, and 19665 euros.

The lack of documentation for the currencies posed a legal issue, as it violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, several currency regulations, and the Customs Act 1963. An investigation is ongoing to determine further implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)