Left Menu

Passenger Nabbed with Foreign Currency at Indore Airport

A passenger at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport was found with foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh. The CISF flagged him on suspicion during an Air India Express flight to Sharjah. The currency was seized due to lack of documentation, violating multiple regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:02 IST
Passenger Nabbed with Foreign Currency at Indore Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, officials at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport have apprehended a passenger found carrying foreign currency equivalent to Rs 26 lakh. The incident took place as the traveler was preparing to board an Air India Express flight to Sharjah.

The individual's activities raised suspicions among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a search of the man's luggage, uncovering substantial amounts of foreign currency, including 8000 US dollars, 500 New Zealand dollars, 60 pounds, 40 riyals, and 19665 euros.

The lack of documentation for the currencies posed a legal issue, as it violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, several currency regulations, and the Customs Act 1963. An investigation is ongoing to determine further implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024