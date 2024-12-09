Rajadhiraaj: Unveiling the First-Ever Musical Theatrical on Shri Krishna

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.', an unparalleled musical theatrical portrayal of Shri Krishna, has been a spectacular journey for everyone involved in its creation.

Crafted by the imagination of Dhanraj Nathwani, the production combines traditional storytelling and artistic choreography with extravagant sets and custom-made costumes. Music by Sachin-Jigar infuses Western symphonic elements with Indian classical rhythms, featuring traditional instruments like the tabla and shehnai to capture the essence of Krishna's journey across Gokul, Mathura, Braj, and Dwarka.

The musical's 20 original songs, penned by celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, encapsulate the diverse aspects of Krishna's life. Among the tracks, 'Khelan-Khelan' resonates with Krishna's playfulness, while 'Mora Kanha,' performed by Rukmini, echoes his soulful journey. Premiered in Mumbai and Delhi, the show is set for a Dubai debut in March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)