Left Menu

Rajadhiraaj: Unveiling the First-Ever Musical Theatrical on Shri Krishna

Rajadhiraaj, a unique musical theatrical showcasing Shri Krishna's life, has captivated audiences with its stunning storytelling, choreography, and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. The production blends Western and Indian music elements, bringing Krishna's ancient tales to life for modern audiences. The musical will premiere in Dubai in March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST
Rajadhiraaj: Unveiling the First-Ever Musical Theatrical on Shri Krishna
Capturing Shri Krishna's journey was a huge responsibility: Sachin-Jigar on composing music for Dhanraj Nathwani's 'Rajadhiraaj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.', an unparalleled musical theatrical portrayal of Shri Krishna, has been a spectacular journey for everyone involved in its creation.

Crafted by the imagination of Dhanraj Nathwani, the production combines traditional storytelling and artistic choreography with extravagant sets and custom-made costumes. Music by Sachin-Jigar infuses Western symphonic elements with Indian classical rhythms, featuring traditional instruments like the tabla and shehnai to capture the essence of Krishna's journey across Gokul, Mathura, Braj, and Dwarka.

The musical's 20 original songs, penned by celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, encapsulate the diverse aspects of Krishna's life. Among the tracks, 'Khelan-Khelan' resonates with Krishna's playfulness, while 'Mora Kanha,' performed by Rukmini, echoes his soulful journey. Premiered in Mumbai and Delhi, the show is set for a Dubai debut in March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024