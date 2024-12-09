Canon Partners with MED-EL to Empower Hearing-Implanted Youth in Kenya Through Photography

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging solutions, has launched a transformative initiative in partnership with MED-EL, a company specializing in cochlear implants and hearing systems. Together, they have provided an innovative photography training program tailored for the hearing-implanted community in Kenya.

This pioneering collaboration brings creative empowerment to individuals with severe to profound hearing loss who have undergone cochlear implantation. Traditionally, rehabilitation for this community focuses on therapy, speech development, and medical assessments. However, this program offered participants a unique opportunity to explore photography as a medium for self-expression and creativity.

Empowering Youth Through Creative Skills

The program featured 10 students aged 9 to 22, selected by MED-EL based on their enthusiasm for photography. Over three weeks, the students engaged in an intensive training regimen comprising four classes per week. The sessions, held at Canon Academy Space in Nairobi, were led by Canon Certified Trainer Ben Mwangi, offering both technical expertise and creative storytelling techniques.

Participants were encouraged to use the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as inspiration for their photography projects. Through this approach, they connected their personal experiences with global themes, fostering a sense of purpose and global awareness.

One standout participant, Collins Mutune, created a visually striking image representing SDG Goal 6: ensuring sustainable water and sanitation management. His photograph depicted a young man pouring water from a bottle, symbolizing the need for conservation. Collins’ work was lauded for its metaphorical depth and powerful social commentary.

A Platform for Inclusion and Expression

Speaking on the initiative, Tushar Vashnavi, Strategic Planning Director of CCNA, stated: “This collaboration with MED-EL exemplifies Canon’s dedication to empowering individuals through the transformative power of imagery. Photography is a universal language, and we aimed to create an inclusive platform where creativity and self-expression could flourish. It aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei,’ which means living and working together for the common good. This initiative reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the communities we serve across Africa.”

The training sessions also fostered peer-to-peer support, with older participants mentoring younger ones, enhancing their confidence and creating a collaborative learning environment.

Rehabilitation Meets Creativity

For MED-EL, the initiative represented a holistic approach to rehabilitation. Sneha Lata, Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist at MED-EL, emphasized the program’s alignment with their mission: “This initiative has allowed our implant recipients to explore their creativity and connect with others in new and meaningful ways. It’s a testament to the potential of integrating artistic expression into the rehabilitation process.”

The sessions not only imparted valuable photography skills but also offered participants a sense of camaraderie and mutual support. A rehabilitation specialist who attended the classes highlighted the transformative impact on students, who emerged with improved self-esteem, creative portfolios, and a newfound sense of community.

Celebrating Achievements and Looking Ahead

At the conclusion of the program, each participant received a certificate and a printed portfolio of their work, symbolizing their growth and accomplishments. This milestone underscores Canon’s broader mission to leverage the power of photography to unite communities and foster inclusivity.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in CCNA’s ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on diverse communities across Africa. By equipping hearing-implanted youth with creative tools, Canon and MED-EL have demonstrated how photography can transcend boundaries, inspire confidence, and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard.

The success of this initiative paves the way for similar programs, further blending creativity, rehabilitation, and social impact across the continent.