Negligence or Technical Snag? The Mystery Behind Mumbai's Fatal Bus Crash

Family members of Sanjay More, the BEST bus driver implicated in the tragic Mumbai accident that killed seven and injured 42, staunchly assert his innocence. They claim he was sober and suggest a technical defect may have led to the tragedy.

The incident occurred when the vehicle, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), lost control on S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West) around 9.30 pm on Monday. This resulted in it plowing into pedestrians and other vehicles.

More, described as an experienced driver with a clean record, recently transitioned to driving electric buses. His family points to this as a factor, stressing he completed only brief training sessions prior to taking on this new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)