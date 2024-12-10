Adani Ports Steers Sri Lankan Project Independently Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a recent development, Adani Ports has decided to move forward independently with its Sri Lankan port project, opting out of US financial assistance. The decision aligns with their capital management strategy, utilizing internal funds for this strategic venture.

The Colombo West International Terminal project aims to bolster infrastructure in Sri Lanka and counteract China's influence in the region. Originally backed by a $553 million US loan, the project faced delays due to amended agreements and US legal scrutiny against Adani executives.

Despite allegations and halted US funds, the group remains steadfast. With a prime location advantage, the project is poised to enhance Sri Lanka's maritime capacity, expecting phase one completion by 2025, aiming to handle the largest shipping vessels and cater to booming economies nearby.

