Regulatory Review to Give NZ Hairdressers and Barbers a ‘Buzz Cut’ on Outdated Rules

Minister for Regulation David Seymour today announced a sweeping regulatory review aimed at reducing outdated red tape for New Zealand’s billion-dollar hairdresser and barber industry.

The review, spearheaded by the Ministry for Regulation, will evaluate long-standing and often impractical rules, with a focus on streamlining regulations while safeguarding public health.

“Hairdressers and barbers are a cornerstone of every community, contributing over $1 billion annually and employing around 13,000 people in more than 5,000 predominantly small businesses,” Minister Seymour said. “This review is about giving the industry a regulatory ‘buzz cut,’ clearing out rules that have been out of style since the 80s.”

Outdated Regulations in the Spotlight:

Seymour highlighted some of the more archaic regulations, including restrictions on offering coffee to customers or allowing dogs in salons. “These rules don’t significantly impact public health, but they do cause unnecessary frustration for business owners and customers,” he said.

Industry’s Call for Change:

The push for regulatory reform has been growing over recent years, with hairdressers and barbers voicing their concerns to agencies such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE), and the Ministry for Regulation. Business New Zealand also underscored the issue in their report Reducing Compliance Burden on New Zealand Small Businesses.

“Dana Kirkpatrick MP’s member’s bill highlighted the absurdity of some of these rules, such as the ban on serving drinks in salons,” Seymour added. “I personally hope that particular rule is retired as part of this review.”

A Modern Framework for a Growing Industry:

The review will assess whether current regulations are appropriate for an industry largely made up of small businesses, while ensuring public health protections remain intact. The Ministry for Regulation will lead the review in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

This initiative is the Ministry for Regulation’s third major review, following evaluations of early childhood education and agricultural and horticultural product regulations.

Engagement Timeline:

The review will commence in early 2025, recognizing the industry’s busy holiday period. A short and focused process is planned, with completion anticipated by the end of the first quarter.

“The aim is to deliver practical outcomes that reduce unnecessary burdens and allow hairdressers and barbers to focus on what they do best—serving their communities,” Seymour said.

The terms of reference for the review are available on the Ministry for Regulation’s website, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the consultation process early in the New Year.