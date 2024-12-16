Dabur India and Ball Corporation Unveil Real Bites in Sustainable Aluminum Cans

Dabur India Limited has teamed up with Ball Corporation to launch the Real Bites juice range in fully recyclable aluminum cans, announced today in New Delhi. This strategic move aims to capitalize on India's increasing demand for healthy beverages, offering consumers a more sustainable packaging option without compromising on flavor or quality.

The juice sector in India saw strong double-digit growth in 2023, driven by a shift towards healthier lifestyle choices amid rising health concerns. With predictions indicating a surge to over 35 million liters by 2028, Real Bites offers a competitive edge with its unique blend of real fruit chunks, available in flavors such as Peach and Pineapple, served in 185ml cans suitable for on-the-go consumption.

According to Mayank Kumar, Vice President Marketing at Dabur India Ltd., the transition to aluminum cans not only meets consumer demand for extended shelf life but also aligns with sustainable practices. This echoes sentiments by Manish Joshi, Commercial Director Asia at Ball, who highlighted the energy efficiency of recycling aluminum. Their collaboration marks a response to the growing consumer expectation for eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with India's sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)