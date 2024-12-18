Left Menu

Indian Railways Fortifies Track Maintenance Workforce with Safety Upgrades and Career Progression

The Indian government is enhancing the working conditions of railway track maintainers by upgrading safety gear and introducing mechanized maintenance. Initiatives include career progression opportunities, improved tools, and regular safety training. Additionally, measures addressing welfare and eliminating wage disparities are being implemented.

The Indian government is committed to improving the working conditions of railway track maintainers, an integral part of its railway operations, as stated before the Lok Sabha. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted initiatives that focus on safety and efficiency improvements for these essential workers.

Among the safety enhancements are retro reflective jackets, safety helmets, and specialized torches, aiming to ensure track maintainers are better protected in hazardous environments. Mechanized track maintenance is being adopted to ease manual efforts, alongside the provision of lightweight tools to facilitate their tasks.

Career progression is another focus, with new promotional grades and competitive exams introduced to create advancement opportunities. Minister Vaishnaw assured that wage structures are fair and include 'Risk and Hardship' allowances. Welfare measures, such as accommodation and rest facilities, support the track maintainers' health and education needs.

