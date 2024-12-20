Left Menu

India's Greenfield Projects to Boost Employment and Industrial Growth under National Corridor Plan

India's ambitious plan to develop 12 greenfield projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Project promises employment for 9.4 lakh individuals. Spread across 25,975 acres and valued at Rs28,602 crore, these projects emphasize regional growth and strategic industrial development across diverse sectors like Semiconductors, IT, Aerospace, and Renewable Energy.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards industrial expansion, India's National Industrial Corridor Development Project is set to roll out 12 greenfield projects that will potentially employ 9.4 lakh individuals. According to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, these projects aim to cover 25,975 acres, backed by an investment of Rs28,602 crore.

Targeting underdeveloped industrial regions, the projects focus on planned industrialization and achieving balanced regional growth. With infrastructure costs encompassing land and trunk infrastructure, states have secured necessary lands, positioning these projects as transformative growth centers poised to attract significant investments.

Aligned with India's long-term industrial strategy, these initiatives cater to sectors such as Semiconductors, Aerospace and Defence, IT & ITeS, and Renewable Energy, crucial for integrating India into the global value chain. They align with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, emphasizing robust infrastructure and job creation.

Numerous initiatives have taken shape, with 308 plots allocated in key cities like Dholera and Greater Noida by mid-2024. Highlighted progress includes 68 companies commencing operations and 83 projects under construction, underscoring India's industrial advancement under this ambitious plan.

