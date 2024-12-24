Unincorporated Sector Surges: Employment and Establishments on the Rise
The unincorporated sector in India has experienced noteworthy growth, expanding its workforce and establishments significantly over the past year. According to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) 2023-24, labor within the sector increased by 10.01%, boosting employment to over 12 crore by September 2024.
Establishments also saw a rise, with a 12.28% growth indicating improved economic prospects. The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, revealed a 16.52% increase in Gross Value Added for the sector, underscoring improvements in productivity and economic output.
This period marked advancements in digital adoption, with internet usage among establishments climbing to 26.7%. The survey also documented a rise in female entrepreneurship, with women-owned establishments increasing to 26.2%. These shifts paint a positive picture of the sector's adaptation and role in the Indian economy.
