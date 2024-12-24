Amantya Technologies Secures Funding for Development of ‘Made in India’ 5G SA Core under TTDF

Amantya Technologies has received funding under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme, now known as the Digital Bharat Nidhi, from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its ambitious project, titled “Development of ‘India 5G Stack’ with the Next-Gen 3GPP Release 16/17 Compliant ‘Made in India 5G SA Core’ for Public and Enterprise Deployment.” The project will significantly bolster India’s telecom ecosystem by developing an indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) Core, aligning with the latest 3GPP standards and supporting advanced features for large-scale public and private deployments.

The India 5G Stack will be an upgraded version of Amantya Technologies’ existing enterprise-grade 5G SA Core, aiming to provide a carrier-grade solution that is compliant with the latest 3GPP Release 16/17 specifications. The solution will offer several advanced features such as:

Network Slicing

Quality of Service (QoS)

Voice over New Radio (VoNR)

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC)

This new 5G SA Core network will provide improved security features, geo-redundancy, high availability, and automatic scaling. It will also integrate seamlessly with existing 4G and 5G networks, facilitating easy migration and expansion. Moreover, the solution will be equipped with traffic monitoring tools using the EFK framework and offer northbound interfaces for third-party OSS/BSS and billing systems.

Cloud-Agnostic Solution for Flexible Deployment

A standout feature of the project is its cloud-agnostic approach, supporting deployment on various platforms like Kubernetes, OpenStack, and OpenShift. This makes the solution flexible for deployment on carrier, private, or on-premises clouds, enabling a wide range of use cases, from public carriers to private enterprises.

Supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

The project will play a pivotal role in driving India's self-reliance in telecom technology, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. By developing an indigenous 5G SA Core, Amantya Technologies will reduce dependency on foreign technology, contributing to the nation’s digital sovereignty and preparing for future advancements, including 6G.

Expanding Connectivity to Remote Areas

In addition to improving telecom infrastructure, the project is designed to bridge the digital divide by extending high-speed connectivity to rural and remote areas of India. By enabling more affordable and efficient network deployments, the initiative will foster the widespread adoption of 5G technology across the country, improving accessibility and digital inclusion.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

The contract signing ceremony in New Delhi was attended by several key figures, including:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT

Dr. Parag Agarwal, DDG of TTDF at DoT

Ms. Anuradha Gupta, CEO of Amantya Technologies

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director of C-DOT

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, highlighted the project as a significant milestone for India’s telecom sector, stating that the domestically developed 5G SA Core would offer an indigenous deployment option, strengthening India’s telecom infrastructure in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Dr. Parag Agarwal, DDG of TTDF, emphasized that the funding support for Amantya Technologies is a testament to India’s growing capabilities in the telecom sector and that fostering innovation will help India become a global hub for 5G technology.

Anuradha Gupta, CEO of Amantya Technologies, expressed gratitude for the funding, calling the project a significant step towards self-reliance in telecom technology. She also noted that it would contribute to enhancing India’s telecom infrastructure and help the country prepare for future technological advancements.

Looking Ahead

The project will focus on creating a secure, scalable, and flexible 5G solution for large-scale deployment across India. This will not only strengthen telecom infrastructure but also make India a leader in 5G innovation, paving the way for the next generation of communication technologies. By focusing on Made in India solutions, the initiative aligns with the nation’s commitment to technological independence and digital transformation.

Amantya Technologies is poised to become a key player in India’s 5G ecosystem, accelerating the adoption of next-gen telecom solutions and contributing to the country’s economic growth and technological prowess.