Angola’s Sanha Lean Gas Connection Achieves First Gas for Economic Diversification

The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project, located in Angola’s Benguela province, has successfully commenced gas production. Led by Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a subsidiary of Chevron, this project is a significant leap forward in Angola’s bid to diversify its economy, enhance energy security, and foster economic opportunities.

The project supplies natural gas from Block 0 to Soyo power plants and the Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility, marking a major advancement in Angola's strategy to harness its gas resources for national and regional growth.

This milestone reflects Angola's commitment to moving beyond oil dependency by developing its vast natural gas reserves. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) commended Chevron and its partners, citing the investor-friendly policies championed by Angolan President João Lourenço and the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas as pivotal to the project’s success.

The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project began operations following its Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2021. It features state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a newly designed platform integrated with the existing Sanha facilities and the Congo River Crossing Pipeline.

Stage 1 of the project delivers 80 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of gas to the Angola LNG plant.

Stage 2, once operational, will add another 220 mmscf/d with the commissioning of a Booster Compression module.

Combined with existing supplies, Chevron will boost feedstock to 600 mmscf/d, significantly increasing Angola’s LNG capacity.

Expanding Angola’s Gas Horizon

The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project is part of Angola’s broader gas development strategy. In November 2024, the New Gas Consortium, including Azule Energy, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, Sonangol E&P, and TotalEnergies, secured agreements for Angola’s first non-associated gas project, which will leverage the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields.

Investment: $2.4 billion.

Progress: 50% complete, with production expected by late 2025 or early 2026.

The project is advancing ahead of schedule, highlighting Angola’s commitment to accelerating gas production.

Future Investments and Strategic Planning

Angola’s government is actively inviting new investments in gas exploration through its six-year licensing round (2019-2025). The upcoming Q1 2025 Bid Round will feature opportunities in the offshore Kwanza and Benguela Basins, reflecting the country’s dedication to expanding its energy portfolio.

To guide long-term development, Angola is finalizing its Gas Master Plan (GMP), a 30-year strategy launched for public consultation in October 2024.

Goals: Increase the share of gas in Angola’s energy mix to 25% by 2025.

The GMP aligns with Angola's National Development Plan (2023-2027) and aims to establish a competitive, investor-friendly gas market.

Regional Leadership in Gas

The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project is a testament to Angola’s ambition to become a leading hub for LNG, LPG, and other gas products. Executive Chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, emphasized Angola's transformative journey:

“This milestone represents a critical step toward economic diversification and energy security. Angola is well-positioned to lead the region in crude oil, LNG, and gas-related products.”

Angola’s Path to a Sustainable Future

With continued advancements in natural gas development and strategic policies supporting the energy sector, Angola is poised to reduce energy poverty, create jobs, and boost its regional influence. The country’s efforts are solidifying its reputation as a dynamic player in Africa’s energy transition, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens and partners alike.