Solidus Techno Power Expands Solar Impact with Major Project in Rajasthan

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a well-established leader in solar EPC solutions, is expanding its reach beyond Punjab with a substantial new project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The company's 29 MWp solar initiative is a strategic move that reflects its dominance in Punjab while marking its growing influence in Rajasthan's renewable energy landscape.

The Bikaner project stands as a pivotal element in Solidus's mission to revolutionize India's industrial sector through sustainable energy solutions. Located in a region with immense solar energy potential, this plant is set to power one of the state's largest industries, illustrating Solidus's commitment to the renewable energy market. The plant will produce an estimated 47 million kWh of clean energy annually, significantly cutting over 42,300 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Adding to its environmental benefits, the project will meet 40% of a manufacturing facility's energy needs, easing its dependence on conventional energy sources and leading to substantial cost savings. During the construction phase, the initiative is anticipated to create local employment opportunities, enhancing the economic growth in Bikaner and promoting skill development in the renewable sector. Solidus will manage the project as a comprehensive EPC undertaking, utilizing its expertise to ensure seamless integration of solar energy solutions into industrial applications.

