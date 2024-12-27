Left Menu

Bangladesh Amplifies Rice Imports from India to Tackle Future Shortages

Bangladesh's interim government has initiated rice imports from India, beginning with a 27,000-tonne batch. This import forms part of a broader strategy to ensure food security after recent floods. Plans include more imports via tenders and government agreements, with tariffs lifted to stabilize prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a move to bolster food security after recent flooding, Bangladesh's interim government has commenced rice imports from India, receiving an initial shipment of 27,000 tonnes through Chittagong port. This is part of a broader plan to secure 200,000 tonnes of rice from India, confirmed a food official on Friday.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the official clarified that while there's no immediate rice shortage, the government is preemptively acting to avert future crises. Additional imports of 100,000 tonnes of rice from India through tenders are planned, and further Government-to-Government (GtoG) agreements will bolster these efforts.

Bangladesh's decision to drop import tariffs aims to stabilize rice prices. The country is not solely dependent on India; private importers have received permissions for 1.6 million tonnes, and a GtoG deal with Myanmar for 100,000 tonnes is finalized. Talks with Vietnam and Pakistan for rice imports are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

