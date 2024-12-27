Bangladesh Amplifies Rice Imports from India to Tackle Future Shortages

In a move to bolster food security after recent flooding, Bangladesh's interim government has commenced rice imports from India, receiving an initial shipment of 27,000 tonnes through Chittagong port. This is part of a broader plan to secure 200,000 tonnes of rice from India, confirmed a food official on Friday.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the official clarified that while there's no immediate rice shortage, the government is preemptively acting to avert future crises. Additional imports of 100,000 tonnes of rice from India through tenders are planned, and further Government-to-Government (GtoG) agreements will bolster these efforts.

Bangladesh's decision to drop import tariffs aims to stabilize rice prices. The country is not solely dependent on India; private importers have received permissions for 1.6 million tonnes, and a GtoG deal with Myanmar for 100,000 tonnes is finalized. Talks with Vietnam and Pakistan for rice imports are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)