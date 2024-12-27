DPIIT Partners with boAt to Empower Startups in D2C and Manufacturing Sectors

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with boAt, a leading Indian company in the audio and wearables market, to drive innovation and support DPIIT-recognized startups. This strategic alliance aims to provide comprehensive mentorship, resources, and opportunities for startups in direct-to-consumer (D2C) and manufacturing domains, helping them scale and compete globally.

The collaboration focuses on several initiatives to empower startups, including:

Mentorship Programs: Dedicated initiatives to guide startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs through various stages of their journey.

Resource Support: Assistance in prototype development, scaling operations, and overcoming technical and operational challenges.

Global Expansion Opportunities: Facilitating connections, insights, and strategies for startups aiming to expand internationally.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Joint Secretary of Startup India, Shri Sanjiv, emphasized the significance of the partnership during the announcement. “This endeavour will be instrumental in equipping our startups with the best expertise and enormous resources to raise the bar of efficiency while contributing to India’s vision of becoming a hub for world-class manufacturing and entrepreneurship. By connecting startups with industry tycoons like boAt, we aim to foster innovation, enhance product development, and support the establishment of globally competitive brands.”

boAt’s Role in the Collaboration

Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, lauded the partnership and reiterated the company’s commitment to the government’s 'Make in India' initiative. “This partnership with DPIIT reflects our commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem for product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs. By joining hands with the government, we aim to leverage our industry expertise to empower startups and drive a culture of innovation in India,” he said.

Enhanced Scope and Opportunities

This collaboration extends beyond mentorship by offering real-world insights into market trends and consumer behaviour. It will also provide startups with exposure to cutting-edge manufacturing practices and the chance to collaborate with established players in the industry. DPIIT and boAt plan to organize workshops, hackathons, and innovation boot camps to further inspire entrepreneurial success.

Towards a Global Vision

This alliance underscores India’s ambition to establish itself as a global hub for manufacturing and entrepreneurship. By aligning industry leaders with government initiatives, the partnership aspires to create a supportive environment where startups can thrive and contribute to the country's economic growth.

With initiatives like this, India continues to strengthen its position as a leader in innovation and D2C excellence, showcasing the potential of homegrown talent and businesses on the global stage.