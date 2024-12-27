Omar Abdullah Mobilizes Efforts Amid Kashmir Highway Snow Chaos

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, stepped up efforts to aid those stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to heavy snowfall, emphasizing public safety in the region. The directive came after several hundred vehicles were immobilized on the key roadway.

Abdullah took to social media to update citizens on having personally spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, who is on-site overseeing the operations. Priority is given to vehicles carrying families and children, with overnight shelters and ambulances on standby for emergencies.

The Chief Minister, having traveled the treacherous road himself, reported ongoing snow clearance efforts. Despite their persistence, icy conditions continue to disrupt traffic, with authorities striving to clear approximately 2000 stranded vehicles and allow the flow of heavy vehicles.

