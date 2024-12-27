Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Mobilizes Efforts Amid Kashmir Highway Snow Chaos

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has directed officials to assist individuals stranded on the all-weather Srinagar-Jammu national highway owing to significant snowfall. With approximately 2000 vehicles stuck, emergency measures are in place, including overnight arrangements and medical aid, to ensure public safety and mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:34 IST
Omar Abdullah Mobilizes Efforts Amid Kashmir Highway Snow Chaos
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, stepped up efforts to aid those stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to heavy snowfall, emphasizing public safety in the region. The directive came after several hundred vehicles were immobilized on the key roadway.

Abdullah took to social media to update citizens on having personally spoken with the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, who is on-site overseeing the operations. Priority is given to vehicles carrying families and children, with overnight shelters and ambulances on standby for emergencies.

The Chief Minister, having traveled the treacherous road himself, reported ongoing snow clearance efforts. Despite their persistence, icy conditions continue to disrupt traffic, with authorities striving to clear approximately 2000 stranded vehicles and allow the flow of heavy vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024