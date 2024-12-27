Tragedy Strikes as Bridge Collapse in Northern Brazil Claims Nine Lives
A tragic bridge collapse in northern Brazil has resulted in nine confirmed deaths, with eight individuals still missing. The accident, involving cars and trucks plunging into the Tocantins River, occurred on the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge. Rescue efforts continue as authorities search for the missing.
A devastating incident unfolded in northern Brazil as the death toll from a bridge collapse rose to nine, with further fatalities feared.
The Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge's collapse sent vehicles into the Tocantins River, sparking a desperate search for survivors.
Built in the 1960s and now a scene of tragedy, the bridge connected the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis, lying over 1,300 kilometers north of Brasilia.
