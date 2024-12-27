Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Bridge Collapse in Northern Brazil Claims Nine Lives

A tragic bridge collapse in northern Brazil has resulted in nine confirmed deaths, with eight individuals still missing. The accident, involving cars and trucks plunging into the Tocantins River, occurred on the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge. Rescue efforts continue as authorities search for the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Bridge Collapse in Northern Brazil Claims Nine Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident unfolded in northern Brazil as the death toll from a bridge collapse rose to nine, with further fatalities feared.

The Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge's collapse sent vehicles into the Tocantins River, sparking a desperate search for survivors.

Built in the 1960s and now a scene of tragedy, the bridge connected the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis, lying over 1,300 kilometers north of Brasilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024