Tragedy Strikes as Bridge Collapse in Northern Brazil Claims Nine Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in northern Brazil as the death toll from a bridge collapse rose to nine, with further fatalities feared.

The Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge's collapse sent vehicles into the Tocantins River, sparking a desperate search for survivors.

Built in the 1960s and now a scene of tragedy, the bridge connected the cities of Estreito and Aguiarnopolis, lying over 1,300 kilometers north of Brasilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)