Jeju Air Tragedy: South Korea's Worst Aviation Disaster in Decades

A passenger plane from Jeju Air skidded off the runway in Muan, South Korea, resulting in a catastrophic crash that killed 179 of the 181 people on board. Preliminary investigations suggest a landing gear failure, and a bird strike warning was issued shortly before landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A catastrophic aviation disaster unfolded in South Korea as a Jeju Air flight crashed during landing at Muan Airport, killing 179 out of 181 passengers. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was attempting to land when it skidded off the runway and collided with a concrete wall.

The South Korean fire agency reported that emergency crews pulled two survivors from the wreckage, both in stable condition. Early investigations confirm that a bird strike warning was issued prior to the crash, leading to discussions on potential causes of this tragic accident.

The Transport Ministry has launched an extensive probe, retrieving the airplane's black box for detailed analysis. As the nation mourns, global leaders also extend condolences, underscoring the severe impact of this disaster on international aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

