India's Quick Commerce Revolution: Beyond Groceries and Into the Future

India's quick commerce sector is set for substantial growth by 2025, expanding beyond groceries into new categories and cities, driven by a 75% year-on-year increase. It’s anticipated to disrupt traditional retail with its advantages in proximity, pricing, and selection, reshaping how Indians access diverse products.

  • Country:
  • India

India's quick commerce sector is on the brink of a significant transformation, with predictions suggesting a notable expansion by 2025. According to a Bernstein report, this burgeoning industry is expected to outpace traditional retail, achieving a remarkable 75% year-on-year growth as it ventures beyond groceries into various new categories and cities.

The report highlights the role of Tier-2 and smaller cities in embracing this model, which is forecasted to enhance quick commerce's prominence. Among the most potent factors driving this momentum are the model's ability to hyper-localize services and deliver diverse products within a 3-kilometer radius. This approach positions quick commerce as a formidable disruptor in India's $250 billion grocery market.

Consumer goods companies have noted the rapid ascent of this sector, with many FMCG brands seeing an impressive growth rate exceeding 20% in online sales through quick commerce platforms. Direct-to-consumer brands, leveraging these platforms, have experienced exponential growth and are increasingly occupying a significant portion of the market share, with platforms hosting more than 30% of their brand mix from D2C and new-age brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

