France on the Brink: Credit Ratings at Risk Amid Fiscal Struggles

Analysts at JPMorgan warn that France faces a 30%-40% risk of further credit rating downgrades unless it can manage its fiscal spending. The country's credit rating, currently at its lowest mark of AA- or Aa3, has been affected by political instability and unresolved financial challenges.

Updated: 07-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:09 IST
France could face further negative credit rating adjustments this year if the government fails to curb its spending, analysts at JPMorgan have warned. Last year, the nation endured multiple downgrades amid political instability, weakening its financial position.

Currently rated at AA-, or Aa3 according to Moody's, France could suffer more rating actions without a credible fiscal plan. Fitch, set to review France in March, has warned with a 'negative outlook', signaling potential downgrades.

The country's borrowing costs are at a six-month high, spurred by past fiscal policies and despite European Central Bank efforts. Elsewhere in Europe, there is optimism for credit improvements in Greece, Spain, and Ireland.

